Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run during a 7-3 win over the Cardinals in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The veteran slugger took Carlos Martinez deep in the third inning for his third homer of the year, and Donaldson then followed up that performance by going 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in the nightcap. The 34-year-old has now gone yard twice in eight games since returning from a calf injury, and Tuesday's effort boosted his slash line on the year to .244/.396/.512 through 15 contests.