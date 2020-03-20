Play

Donaldson hit .292/.320/.417 with three doubles and a 7:1 K:BB in 25 Grapefruit League plate appearances.

Donaldson has been a mentor to many of the Twins hitting prospects who were in big-league camp, talking hitting philosophies and swing mechanics with some while working with Royce Lewis and Travis Blankenhorn in the infield, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He will be ready to hit in the middle of the Twins' lineup when play resumes.

