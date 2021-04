Manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects Donaldson (hamstring) to come off the injured list and rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

It seemed like Donaldson would come back at some point during this series, but we will have to wait until the third game of the four-game set or him to slot back in. Luis Arraez will still probably play plenty, especially against righties, at other positions or at third base when Donaldson gets a day at DH.