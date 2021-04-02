Donaldson (hamstring) is likely to be reevaluated Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Donaldson exited the team's game after suffering hamstring tightness while running the bases. Manager Rocco Baldelli said there's some concern regarding Donaldson's status, but there'll be no clarity on a timeline until the team learns more about the extent of the injury.
