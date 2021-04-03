The Twins will update Donaldson's (hamstring) status Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The club is apparently very relieved that Donaldson's injury was to his hamstring and not his calf. He was reevaluated Friday but the club won't provide a public diagnosis until Saturday.
