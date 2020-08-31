Donaldson (calf) is expected to return form the injured list "really soon," per manager Rocco Baldelli, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Baldelli didn't offer a precise timeline for the third baseman's return from calf issues, but it doesn't appear that the veteran will miss much more time. He's reportedly doing quite well and took part in another simulated game at the Twins' alternate site Monday.
