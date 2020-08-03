Donaldson (calf) is expected to travel with the Twins on their upcoming road trip, which begins Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Donaldson has sat for three straight games after leaving Friday's game against Cleveland with calf tightness. It doesn't sound as though he'll miss too much more time, but the Twins can afford to be cautious with the veteran given the expanded playoffs this season. Marwin Gonzalez will start at the hot corner Monday and appears set to remain there for Tuesday's contest.