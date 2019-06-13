Twins' Michael Pineda: Strong across 5.2 innings
Pineda allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.2 innings Thursday against the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.
Pineda started the game in particularly strong form, generating all four of his strikeouts in the first two frames. He remained effective until the sixth inning, when he allowed a single and walk with two outs prior to being pulled. While Pineda has an unimpressive 5.04 ERA across 69.2 innings for the season, he's been strong in his return from a brief stint on the injured list, allowing four earned runs across 10.2 innings.
