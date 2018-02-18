Pineda (elbow) has been transferred to the 60-day disabled list.

Pineda underwent Tommy John elbow surgery last summer and didn't figure to be ready until later in the season. As such, he represented an opportunity for the Twins to clear a spot on the 40-man roster should they acquire another player. And that's exactly what they did Saturday, when Minnesota acquired Jake Odorizzi from Tampa Bay.

