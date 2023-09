Taylor (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Taylor spent just over two weeks on the IL with a hamstring strain and will jump right back into the starting lineup Monday against the Reds, batting ninth while starting in center field. The 32-year-old is hitting just .229 on the season but has been a useful fantasy contributor with 20 home runs and 13 stolen bases over 120 games.