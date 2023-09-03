Taylor was lifted from Saturday's game versus the Rangers in the fourth inning with a right hamstring injury, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Taylor didn't start a couple games earlier this week because of the hamstring and appeared to aggravate the injury while scoring from second base on a single in the top of the fourth. He was removed prior to the Twins taking the field for the bottom of the fourth. It looked to be an injury which could require a stint on the injured list, but more should be known after the contest.