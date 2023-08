Taylor (hamstring) will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

A tight hamstring kept Taylor on the bench for the past two games, but it wasn't serious enough to prevent him from playing in the series finale. Taylor had been on fire at the dish prior to picking up the injury, as he'll take a seven-game hitting streak into Sunday's contest. During that stretch, Taylor went 9-for-22 with four home runs, two walks, seven RBI, five runs and a stolen base.