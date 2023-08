Taylor's absence from the lineup Saturday against Texas is due to a tight hamstring, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Taylor is hitting .409 with four homers over his last seven games, so it was a surprise to see him left out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. The injury offers a clear explanation, and it doesn't appear to be a particularly serious one, but it's not yet known whether Taylor is expected to return to action Sunday.