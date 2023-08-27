Taylor went 0-for-4 with two walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Taylor wasn't able to collect a hit in his return from hamstring tightness, but he drew a walk-off walk in the 13th inning. His seven-game hitting streak ended, though the outfielder is still batting .246 (16-for-65) with seven home runs and 14 RBI over 19 games in August. It's a slight improvement on his season slash line of .225/.279/.446 through 115 contests, which has been enough for him to see the majority of playing time in center field.