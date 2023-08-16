Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
With Willi Castro (oblique) landing on the injured list Tuesday, Taylor looks like he'll have a clear path to regular duties in center field. Though he'll sit Wednesday in favor of Joey Gallo, Taylor had manned center in each of the last four contests, going 3-for-15 with a walk and a stolen base.
