Taylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Pirates.

Taylor opened the scoring with a two-out, two-run homer in the fourth that proved to be the game-winner for the Twins. Taylor now has 16 homers on the season to go along with 38 RBI, 37 runs scored and 12 steals. He has been a mainstay at the bottom of the Twins lineup all year and has earned that role with an unimpressive slash line of .216/.267/.422.