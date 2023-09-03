The Twins placed Taylor on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain.

Minnesota reinstated utility man Willi Castro (oblique) from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move, and he and Andrew Stevenson could end up picking up most of the starts in center field while Taylor is on the shelf. With 20 home runs and 13 stolen bases on the season, Taylor has been a solid source of counting stats from the bottom of the Minnesota lineup when healthy this season, but he may not have an everyday role waiting for him once activated. Byron Buxton (hamstring, knee) could beat Taylor back from the IL and may get the opportunity to serve as Minnesota's primary center fielder upon his return after having previously been limited to designated-hitter duties all season.