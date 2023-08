Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians.

Taylor cut the Twins' deficit to 4-2 in the ninth inning with a solo homer off Emmanuel Clase. The long ball was Taylor's fifth in his last nine games -- he's gone 11-for-31 (.355) with a 1.267 OPS in that span. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .228/.281/.454with a career-best 20 homers, 45 RBI, 44 runs scored and 13 steals across 351 plate appearances as he continues to see regular playing time in Minnesota.