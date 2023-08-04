Taylor went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

Taylor extended Minnesota's lead to 4-0 in the second inning with a three-run, 423-foot homer off Matthew Liberatore before picking up a third RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Taylor's been getting most of the starts in centerfield recently, while Byron Buxton's been limited to DH duties. The 32-year-old Taylor is now slashing .223/.272/.423 with 13 homers, 33 RBI, 33 runs scored and 11 stolen bases across 281 plate appearances this season.