Taylor (hamstring) is likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Taylor aggravated a right hamstring injury Saturday, and while the Twins will wait to see how he feels Sunday morning before making a decision, an IL move is expected. Willi Castro (oblique) is in line to take Taylor's roster spot and will also be an option to see action in center field while Taylor is sidelined, with Joey Gallo and Andrew Stevenson also in the mix.