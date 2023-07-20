Taylor is not in Thursday's lineup against the Mariners.

Taylor has appeared in 17 straight games, but he will be out of the starting lineup for the third game in a row -- all against right-handed starters. He has often found himself on the short side of a platoon throughout his career, and while he had been starting pretty regularly for the Twins over the past month, it seems like he's either banged up or back on the short side of a platoon. Willi Castro has been starting in center field against righties the past three days.