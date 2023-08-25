Taylor went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs Thursday in a 7-5 win against the Rangers.

Taylor tagged Texas starter Andrew Heaney for two long balls, swatting a solo shot in each of the third and fifth innings. The veteran outfielder has gone deep four times over his past six games to push his season total to 19, tying his career-best mark. During his current seven-game hitting streak, Taylor is batting .409 (9-for-22) with seven RBI, providing valuable production from the bottom of Minnesota's order.