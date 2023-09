Taylor (hamstring) is slated to be activated from the 10-day injured list during the Twins' Sept. 14-20 road trip, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The precise day Taylor will return is not clear, but he is eligible to be activated at any time. Taylor has missed most of this month with a right hamstring strain and it appears he'll rejoin the Twins without going out on a rehab assignment first.