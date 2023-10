Taylor is starting in center field and batting ninth Tuesday in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro saw plenty of action in center field for the Twins in September while Taylor was banged up, but Taylor handled the position for nine of the final 12 regular-season contests and gets the call in Game 1. It wouldn't be a surprise if he's removed for a pinch-hitter mid-game Tuesday if the Twins are trailing.