Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
Willi Castro will pick up the start in center field while Taylor takes a seat after a stretch of nine consecutive starts. Taylor is hitting just .185 thus far in August, but he's put up useful counting numbers (three home runs, six RBI, four runs).
