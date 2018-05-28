May gave up seven runs over two innings Sunday with four walks and five strikeouts for Triple-A Rochester. He has a 9.28 ERA in three Triple-A starts. "I don't think there has been any finality to when his [minor league assignment] is going to end," manager Paul Molitor told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

It was thought May could be ready to join the bullpen or rotation in June after he started pitching again in the minors after missing last season due to Tommy John surgery. However, his struggles at Triple-A, especially with his control (8 walks in 10.2 innings), indicate he may need a few months in the minors before he's ready to return.