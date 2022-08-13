Mahle (6-7) earned the win Friday versus the Angels. He pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six.

After getting tagged for three home runs versus Toronto in his Twins debut, Mahle put together a much more convincing encore against the Angels. This was his third quality start in his last four outings, with all three of those positive performances producing wins. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.26 with a 1.21 WHIP and 125:42 K:BB through 116.1 innings between the Twins and the Reds this year. He'll look to build off this effort next week in an enticing projected home start versus the Royals.