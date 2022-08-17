The Twins announced that Mahle was removed in the third inning of his start Wednesday against the Royals due to right shoulder fatigue, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He struck out one and allowed one hit and no walks over 2.1 scoreless innings before departing.

A reason for Mahle's removal from the contest wasn't immediately provided when he was lifted midway through the third inning, but the shoulder issue explains why his average fastball velocity sat at 89.2 miles per hour during the start, down more than four ticks from his season-long average heading into the day. The Twins are expected to provide a more precise diagnosis for Mahle after the game or Thursday, when he presumably gets sent in for more tests if not an MRI. Even if a shoulder strain is ruled out, Mahle still appears to be at risk of missing his next turn through the rotation, which is expected to come next Tuesday in Houston.