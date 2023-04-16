Mahle (1-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings as the Twins were downed 6-1 by the Yankees. He struck out five.

Three of the four hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including homers by Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo, but it was Mahle's own error that tempered the damage to his ERA. He tossed only 53 of 90 pitches for strikes before exiting, and Mahle will carry a 4.11 ERA and 18:5 K:BB through 15.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come next week in Boston.