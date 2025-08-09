Civale (3-7) took the loss Friday against Cleveland, surrendering nine runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out six.

After not allowing an earned run across 17.1 innings in his previous three starts, Civale was knocked around from the jump Friday, with Cleveland scoring five runs in the first inning alone. The right-hander never found his footing, ultimately exiting in the fourth for his shortest outing since his season debut. The rough performance was a stark contrast to the dominant form he'd shown recently and marked the most earned runs he's allowed in a start in his five-year career. Civale will look to quickly put this start behind him when he takes the mound again next week.