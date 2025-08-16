Civale (3-8) took the loss to the Royals on Friday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings.

The right-hander ran into trouble early, giving up three hits and a run in the opening frame before surrendering a solo homer to Salvador Perez in the fourth, and again in the sixth when Adam Frazier laced an RBI double to extend Kansas City's lead. After opening August with a dominant outing, the veteran has regressed in back-to-back starts, taking consecutive losses while allowing eight hits in each. Civale will take a 4.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB when he faces Atlanta in his next scheduled turn, looking to rebound.