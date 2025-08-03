Civale (3-6) allowed two walks and one hit while striking out eight across 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Angels.

Civale retired the first nine batters he faced and was never particularly troubled by the Angels while also racking up 13 swinging strikes on 94 pitches. He has suddenly found his form, as this marked his third consecutive outing without allowing an earned run, a stretch of 17.1 innings. Civale has also maintained a 20:3 K:BB in that span while picking up a pair of wins.