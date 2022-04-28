Mendick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Mendick picked up starts in the last three games and went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and two additional runs during that stretch, but he's expected to see limited use as a utility man moving forward. Josh Harrison recently overcame a shoulder injury and Yoan Moncada (oblique) is set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday, with the latter's eventual return from the 10-day injured list bringing the White Sox back to full strength in the infield.