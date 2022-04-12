Mendick is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Mendick will retreat to the bench after he made his first start of the season in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Tigers. The White Sox elected to go with a right-handed-heavy lineup in that game to counter Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal, and Mendick did his part by going 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Mendick could see one or two starts per week against lefties moving forward, but his at-bats likely won't come on a consistent enough basis to make him usable even in most AL-only leagues.