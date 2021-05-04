The White Sox recalled Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
He'll assume the active roster spot of outfielder Luis Robert (hip), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Leury Garcia is expected to serve as the primary replacement for Robert in center field for at least the short term, which should allow Mendick to operate as Chicago's main utility infielder.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent back down•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Called up for doubleheader•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Removed from active roster•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Window closing on ABs•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Makes third straight start•