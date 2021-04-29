Mendick was recalled from the alternate training site to serve as the 27th man in Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Mendick was sent down by the White Sox on Sunday, but he'll return to the major-league club on a short-term basis for Thursday's twin bill. The 27-year-old appeared in eight games to begin the year and went 6-for-21 with two runs, two RBI, five walks and five strikeouts. He'll likely return to the team's alternate camp following the doubleheader.