Mendick started at second base and went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Monday's 5-1 loss to Detroit.

Mendick's started seven straight and eight of the last nine games while the White Sox covered for the loss of shortstop Tim Anderson (groin) and second baseman Nick Madrigal (shoulder). Mendick and Leury Garcia, who sustained a hand injury and left Monday's game, have been manning middle infield. Mendick's performed well during this run, going 10-for-27 with three runs and two extra-base hits in his eight starts. However, his presence could end soon; Anderson is expected back Tuesday. Mendick's status depends on how Garcia, who opened the season as the team's starter at second base, responds.