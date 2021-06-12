Mendick went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Detroit.

Mendick made his second straight start at second base with Nick Madrigal (hamstring) sidelined and on the 60-day injured list. Mendick and Leury Garcia will be the main fill-ins for Madrigal, although Garcia was deployed in right field Friday in place of Adam Eaton for a second consecutive game. Manager Tony La Russa has taken to sitting Eaton against left-handers. Mendick can also play right field, appearing seven times there this season, the first outfield starts of his career.