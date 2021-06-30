Mendick isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Mendick went 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Tuesday's win, but he'll take a seat for the third time in four games. Leury Garcia will start at second base and bat ninth, and at this point, he may have established himself as the preferred option at the keystone ahead of Mendick.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Not starting second game•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: On bench Saturday•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Collects two hits in win•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: First fill-in for Madrigal•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Starting Thursday•