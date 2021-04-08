Mendick started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Seattle.
Mendick was called up by the White Sox after the team placed Tim Anderson (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Leury Garcia is expected to get most of the starts in place of Anderson.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Starting against Mariners•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Recalled by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Optioned off roster•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Makes way for Madrigal•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent to alternate site•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Starts at third•