Mendick will be considered day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch in his right wrist Thursday against the Angels, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mendick didn't require X-rays after departing the contest and simply has a bruise, which is positive news for the White Sox. He'll be evaluated on a daily basis moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...