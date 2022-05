Mendick is starting at second base and batting seventh in Wednesday's series finale versus the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Mendick will replace Leury Garcia in the lineup, who was a late scratch after originally being reported to be starting. The 28-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on May 5, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts since his return to the big-leagues.