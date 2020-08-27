Mendick went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 10-3 win against Pittsburgh.
The 26-year-old capped off the White Sox's four-run second inning by hitting a two-run shot to right field. Mendick has been a fixture at the bottom of the lineup with Nick Madrigal (shoulder) and Leury Garcia (thumb) sidelined, and he's taken advantage of the opportunity with a .266/.314/.443 slash line and nine runs, three homers and six RBI in 25 games.
