Mendick departed Friday's spring game against the Angels after being struck by a pitch in his right hand, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

More details surrounding the injury likely won't surface until the team runs further tests. He was having a strong day at the dish prior to the injury, collecting two hits and an RBI in three at-bats.

