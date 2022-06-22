Mendick was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in the top of the second inning due to an apparent right leg injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old collided with Adam Haseley while chasing down a foul ball and was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field. Mendick had crossed the plate in each of the 10 games leading up to Wednesday's matchup, and he slashed .275/.356/.500 with two homers, a triple, a double, 12 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base during that time. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Thursday's series opener against Baltimore.