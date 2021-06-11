Mendick started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Mendick was the first player to start in place of the injured Nick Madrigal, who was placed on the 60-day injured list with a proximal hamstring tear. There will be other fill-ins, beginning with Leury Garcia, who replaced Adam Eaton in right field against a left-hander Thursday.