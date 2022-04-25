Mendick went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins.

Jake Burger has served as the team's primary third baseman with Yoan Moncada (oblique) and Josh Harrison (shoulder) sidelined. However, Mendick drew a spot start Sunday, and he delivered a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning for his first long ball of the season. Burger has only one hit across his last 19 at-bats, so it's possible that Mendick picks up some extra playing time in the short term if he continues to hit well.