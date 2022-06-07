Mendick will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Mendick will get a second consecutive look out of the leadoff spot while he starts at shortstop for the sixth time in the last seven games. He's gotten on pace at an excellent .444 clip since taking hold of a regular role May 31, so Mendick looks poised to hold down everyday at-bats until the White Sox get Tim Anderson (groin) back from the injured list.
