Mendick is expected to serve as the White Sox's utility infielder in 2020, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. He's hitting .235 (8-for-34) with two walks, two doubles, two RBI and eight strikeouts over 15 spring games.

Mendick, who was a 26th-round draft pick out of the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in 2015, played three infield positions for the White Sox in 2019. When 2020 camp began, he was added to short list of competitors, along with Leury Garcia and the organization's third-ranked prospect, Nick Madrigal, for the starting second base job. It looks like Garcia will be the starter while Madrigal hits the minors before an eventual callup later in the season. That leaves the lightly regarded Mendick, 26, as the primary back up at second base, shortstop and third base. He showed decent power for a utility infielder at Triple-A Charlotte and has stolen 39 bases over the last two minor-league seasons.