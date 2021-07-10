Mendick started once -- a fill-in start at shortstop -- over the last five games.
Mendick started at second base in 16 of the first 20 games following Nick Madrigal's season-ending hamstring injury, but he appears to have lost the role as the primary fill- in. Leury Garcia has started at second base the last five games.
